Shelbie Pierce is ACMS student of the month

Shelbie Pierce is the 13-year-old daughter of Allen and Angie Pierce. Shelbie works hard at school and maintains Honor Roll Grades! She is always quick to give a smile to anyone. She is always willing to help out a peer or an adult. Shelbie assists her parents and other community members each year with the Ronald McDonald House drives/charities. When she isn’t at school, Shelbie enjoys traveling with her family and camping. Shelbie has a bright future and we are so glad to get to be a part of her success!

