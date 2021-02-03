Shelby Jean Graham, 77, of Columbia, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at TJ Health/Columbia Emergency Room.

She was born Dec. 10, 1943, in Adair County, to the late Arthur and Christine Wilson Scott. She was of the Methodist faith and a former educator in the Adair County School System. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandchild, Kimberlyn Avery Cross.

Survivors include: daughter – Kim Lucas and fiancé Jonathan Cross of Columbia, one brother – Bobby Scott of Elizabethtown, one grandson – Kyle Lucas and special friend Carri Anne Gaskin of Columbia, two special nieces – Tabitha Scott of Nashville, Tenn. and Tracey Kessler of Lake Jackson, Texas.

The funeral service is Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Haven Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. Friday.

All attendees to the visitation and or funeral are required to wear a facial covering and follow healthy at work guidelines.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.