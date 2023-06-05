Shelby Ray “Porky” Pelston, 82, of Columbia, KY passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Summit Manor Nursing Home. He was born on February 24, 1941, in Adair County to the late George Willie and Dorothy Vetus Coomer Pelston. He was also preceded in death by his first wife Irene Richards Pelston.

Mr. Pelston was a member of the Gradyville Baptist Church and a retired construction worker with Lewis Garrison Construction and L. C. Green Construction. He enjoyed fishing, riding his 4-wheeler and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include three children Debbie Atkins (Mark), Darrell Pelston, and Stevie Pelston (Beth Ann) all of Columbia, KY; two step daughters Angela Shuffett of Campbellsville, KY and Cindy Corbin of Campbellsville, KY; six grandchildren Crystal Tucker, Matt Pelston (Leslie), Dustin Pelston (Abby), Tyler Pelston, Aiden Pelston, Jessica Hedgespeth , Kevin Nelson and Jon Shuffett; four great grandchildren MaKaylee Decker, Brody Tucker, Shelbi Pelston, Olivia Pelston and Chase Hedgespeth; a great great granddaughter Payslee Decker; two sisters Shirline Vanarsdale (Edwin) of Columbia, KY and LaVern Wray of Indiana and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and first wife he was preceded in death by his second wife Frances Wayman Pelston and a brother George Alfred Pelston.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Union Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00-8:00pm and will continue Thursday morning until time for the services at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Bobby Withers and Bro. Mark Atkins will be officiating, and pallbearers will be Matt Pelston, Tyler Pelston, Dustin Pelston, Doug Richards, Joseph Rix, and Michael Richards.