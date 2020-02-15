Shepherdsville man dies following Saturday wreck on bypass

A Shepherdsville man died following a collision at the intersection of the Adair Veterans Memorial Bypass and Greensburg Road Saturday morning.

Law enforcement reports that George A. Blevens, Sr., 77, died from injuries he sustained from the accident.

The wreck occurred Saturday morning around 7:34 a.m. Police report that Blevens, operating a 2013 Buick, pulled from Greensburg Road into the path of a 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer operated by Edward L. Johnson, III, of Madison, Tenn. Johnson was not injured in the collision. Blevens was transported by Adair EMS to T.J. Health Columbia and later transferred to University of Kentucky Hospital via air ambulance where he ultimately died due to his injuries.

Officers Anthony Darnell and Trevor Foster of the Columbia Police Department responded to accident. Officer Darnell is continuing the investigation. He was also assisted on scene by Officer Jordan Dean, Deputy Sheriff Chandler Staten, members of the Adair County Fire Department and Adair County EMS.

A woman who said she is Blevens’ daughter, Gail Nugent, has posted on the Facebook page of the Columbia Police Department saying that Blevens was a minister and on his way to minister to a woman whose husband died last night.

