Sheriff’s Department gets technology upgrade

Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman announced Wednesday his department upgraded its equipment this week as computers were installed in all cruisers.

“ I am very pleased we were able to get these computers and thankful to the Adair County Fiscal Court and Judge Executive Gale Cowan for approving the purchase,” said Brockman. “We have a small department with an extremely high workload. Sheriff’s offices in the commonwealth are tasked with more than just taking 911 complaints and patrolling.

“Each car was equipped with a Panasonic Tough Book, license scanner and printer. This will allow deputies to do a large portion of their work directly from their cars. They will now be able to do electronic citations, accident reports, and case reports without having to drive back to the sheriff’s office to complete.”

Brockman said the new technology would allow the deputies to utilize their time better and work more efficiently.

“Accident reports can be done from the side of the road while waiting for a wrecker, reports can be sent to Child Protective Services, zoom court proceedings can be conducted from their vehicles, and it reduces the risk if they become positive for Covid of coming into the county government building and spreading the virus,” Brockman said.