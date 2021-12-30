Sheriff’s deputies arrest three on drug charges

Adair County Sheriff’s deputies, along with help from the Kentucky State Police, arrested three people Wednesday after a large seizure of drugs.

Deputies Tracy McCarol, Kenny Perkins, sheriff Josh Brockman and trooper Jake Harper arrived at a residence off Rolling Hills Drive, seven miles outside of Columbia, around 9 p.m. After several complaints of possible drug trafficking, an investigation was initiated. After establishing probable cause, a search was granted on the property.

Alex Howard and Ronald Hayden, both of Columbia; and Cherish Gilbert of Campbellsville, were arrested on numerous drug charges. Large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana were found. The expected street value of the drugs is $30,000.

Howard, 42, is being charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, heroin; trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, fentanyl; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering welfare of minor, and outstanding warrant of indictment from Metcalfe County.

Hayden, 42, is being charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, heroin; trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, fentanyl; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; and endangering welfare of minor.

Gilbert, 32, is facing eight charges including: trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, heroin; trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, fentanyl; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering welfare of minor; outstanding warrant of arrest out of Jefferson County; and outstanding warrant of arrest out of Taylor County.