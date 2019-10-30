Sheriff’s office arrests Adair woman on theft charges recovering stolen property

On Oct. 15, the Adair County Sheriff’s office received a complaint that a firearm was stolen from Grider Road in Columbia.

The investigation led to a suspect and evidence was obtained to swear out an arrest warrant for Maggie Zimmerman, 26, of Columbia for theft on Oct. 24.

Zimmerman was located and arrested by deputies on Carrie Bolin Drive on Oct. 26. The .40 caliber Taurus handgun that was stolen was recovered and returned to owners.

Zimmerman was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of theft by unlawful taking firearm, a class D felony.

The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.