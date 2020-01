At 1:58 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, Adair County Sheriff K-9 Deputy Josh Durbin initiated a stop on a 2010 Ford passenger car on the Louie B. Nunn parkway.

After a roadside investigation, Hillary Smith, 32, of Hart County was arrested on possession of controlled substance 1st degree methamphetamine, as well as an outstanding felony warrant for her arrest out of Hart County.

She was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.