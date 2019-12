At 01:05 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, Adair County Sheriff Deputy Joey Keith initiated a traffic stop on a 2019 silver Jeep four miles north of Columbia.

As a result of roadside investigation, Justin Antle, 34 of Russell Springs was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Adair County Sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.