Sheriff’s office arrests Tennessee man on drug charge

On Sunday around 11:50 p.m. Chief Deputy Brandon Hitch initiated a traffic stop on a 2003 Nissan Altima eight miles north of Columbia on KY 55.

The sheriff’s department reports that the operator was found to be operating on a suspended driver’s license was found to be in possession of illegal substances. Doug Miller, 3,5 of Moorestown, Tenn., was arrested and lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substances, 2nd degree; possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended license; and failure to produce insurance card.