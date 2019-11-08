Sheriff’s office investigates collision resulting in injury of two people

On Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 10:58 a.m., the Adair County Sheriff’s office was dispatched seven miles south of Columbia on KY Hwy. 61 south by Adair County 911 to a reported vehicle rollover with a possible entrapment.

Preliminary investigation shows that a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck being operated by Rondell Davidson of Burkesville was attempting to overtake several vehicles.

One of the vehicles, a 1997 international dump truck operated by Kenny Chapman of Columbia, was slowing and beginning to make a left turn from roadway to a private drive.

The Chevrolet truck operated by Davidson struck the dump truck operated by Chapman in the drivers side area of vehicle.

Davidson’s vehicle then left roadway and overturned.

Columbia – Adair County Fire Department had to use extrication equipment to enable Adair County EMS to access Davidson.

Chapman and Davison were treated on scene and transported to TJ Health of Columbia by EMS.

Sheriff Josh Brockman is investigating the collision.