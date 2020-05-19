Sheriff’s Office investigates rollover collision and injury of LaRue County man

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an injury collision seven miles out on Hwy. 55 North at 12:28 p.m. on Monday, May 18.

A single vehicle collision had occurred with rollover and preliminary investigation, including interview with driver at hospital, indicates that Benjamin Cady, 32, of Hodgenville was traveling north in a 2016 Hyundai Elantra too fast for conditions due to rain. After nearly striking another vehicle, Cady went out in the passing lane to overtake the vehicle in front of him.

Cady stated to Sheriff Brockman at the hospital that he was aggravated and intentionally ran his vehicle off the roadway in an attempt to harm himself.

The vehicle left the roadway on the right shoulder, striking an earth embankment, overturned three times and came to rest on its top. Cady was treated on scene by Adair County EMS then transported to TJ Health Columbia.

He was released later that evening into the custody of the Sheriff’s Office, where he was transported for additional care.

Sheriff Brockman is investigating the collision and was assisted by Deputy Derek Padgett, Adair County EMS and Columbia-Adair County Fire Department.