Sheriff’s office recovers stolen property; Russell County man arrested

After the Adair County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from Russell County at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, Sheriff Brockman located the suspect of the case at a business in the limits of Columbia.

The suspect had the keys to the stolen vehicle, however the vehicle, a 2004 Buick, was not at the location.

After further investigation, Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Durbin located the vehicle off of south 55 in the Glens Fork area.

In addition to locating the vehicle, an ATV and trailer that had been stolen were also recovered.

Byron Marcum was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property over $500 but less than $10,000 dollars (automobile), receiving stolen property over $500 but less than $10,000 (ATV), receiving stolen property over $500 but less than $10,000 (trailer).

Marcum was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail by Deputy Josh

Durbin. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office is continuing investigation.