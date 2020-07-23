Sheriff’s Office responds to a two-vehicle wreck on Blue Ridge Circle

July 22, 2020

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle accident Wednesday morning, July 22, on Blue Ridge Circle in Adair County.

A 2000 Suzuki, operated by Heather Morrison, 25, of Russell Springs, was traveling north when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 16 ft. bumper hitch trailer around it’s axles.

The trailer was being pulled by a 2004 GMC pickup truck and operated by Nathan Dickey, 41, of Columbia.

The collision caused Morrison’s vehicle to flip and rest on it’s top.

Adair County EMS responded and provided first aid on the scene. Breeding Volunteer Fire Department assisted on the scene and provided traffic control. Adair County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted on the scene by Kentucky State Police.