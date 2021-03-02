Shirley T. Burton, 81, of Columbia, KY died Sunday, February 28, 2021at her daughter’s residence. Born in Columbia, KY she is the daughter of the late Ealie and Bonnie Burton.

She was also preceded in death by her husband’s Edgar Trent and Titus Burton, JR. and companion James Stotts; two brother’s Elmo and Leon Burton; a sister Rosie Mary Burton and two great-grandchildren Eddie Lee Trent and Hummingbird Cundiff.

Mrs. Burton formerly attended the Purdy Separate Baptist Church and loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include four children Cindy Burton of Columbia, Allan Trent (Missy) of Columbia, Bonnie Trent (Robert Cull) of Columbia and Bobbie Sue Byerly (Clayton) of Kingman, IN; a step daughter Darla Stotts (Jan); eight siblings Hulis Burton (Valerie), Leamon Burton, Jerry Burton (Eloise), Jody Burton, Robert Burton (Pat), Edgar Burton (Christina), Nella Lamb and Brenda Deal (David); fourteen grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be 3:00pm Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Bear Creek Cemetery in Dayton, OH on Friday. Visitation will be on Thursday after 10:00am at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

The funeral service will be live-streamed on Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home Facebook page at 3:00pm Thursday.