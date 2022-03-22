Shyanna Marie Harmon, 13, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 20, 2022 at TJ Health/Columbia Emergency Room from injuries received in an automobile accident in Adair County.

She was born May 14, 2008 in Campbellsville, Kentucky. Shyanna was an eighth grader at Adair County Middle School where she sang in the choir.

Survivors include: parents – Terry and Amber Luck Harmon of Columbia; sisters – Haleigh Harmon and Gracie Harmon both of Columbia; brothers – Alex Harmon and Micheal Harmon both of Columbia; grandparents – Clifford Harmon, Faye Cook, Gina Luck and Papa Dean Langford all of Columbia; a Special Best Friend – Skyler Gilbert of Columbia; and several other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Adair County Middle School. Burial in Freedom Cemetery

Visitation after 10 a.m. Thursday at Adair County Middle School.

Casket Bearers: Terry Harmon, Alex Harmon, Micheal Harmon, Ben Harmon, Ben Harmon, Jr., Robert Curry

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements