Silent Cemetery Tour was huge success

A large crowd gathered Monday evening at Columbia City Cemetery to hear of stories of the lives of several residents of Adair County’s past.

Those featured and their presenters were:

Matilda J. “Tillie” Trabue, 1848-1929, Artist & Teacher, and Mary A. Trabue, 1837-1918, Sisters—by Linda Lewis & Teresa Stotts.

Virginia N. Weatherford Rhorer, 1844-1881, wife of Dr. Melvin Rhorer—by Leeann Jessee.

James H. Hindman, 1878-1892, son of Lt. Gov. James Robert Hindman—by Brody Blair.

Francis Richard Winfrey, 1843-1914, attorney & civil war veteran, & Isora Saufley Winfrey, 1840-1921, wife, mother, church worker, & award winning quilter— by J. D. & Ellen Zornes.

Oscar Pyle, 1819-1902, businessman, active citizen, & church leader—by Michael C. Watson.

Isham D. Scott, 1841-1923, Company L, 6 KY Cavalry, Civil War—by Murrell Burton.

John Degary Lowe, Sr., 1865-1932, old-time ‘drummer’, & civic leader—by Richard Phelps.