Silent City Cemetery Walking Tour coming up Oct. 7

Fall is in the air — well, it is supposed to be by Monday, October 7.

That means the time has come for the annual Silent City Cemetery Walk at the Columbia Cemetery.

Sponsored by the Adair County Public Library and the Adair County Genealogical Society, this walking tour of the oldest cemetery in town is in its second decade.

Those featured in the tour and their presenters are sisters Matilda J. “Tillie” Trabue, 1848-1929, artist and teacher, and Mary A. Trabue, 1837-1918 — by Linda Lewis and Teresa Stotts.

Virginia N. Weatherford Rhorer, 1844-1881, wife of Dr. Melvin Rhorer — by Leeann Jessee.

James H. Hindman, 1878-1892, son of Lt. Gov. James Robert Hindman — by Brody Blair.

Husband and wife Francis Richard Winfrey, 1843-1914, attorney and civil war veteran and Isora Saufley Winfrey, 1840-1921, wife, mother, church worker and award winning quilter — by J. D. & Ellen Zornes.

Oscar Pyle, 1819-1902, businessman, active citizen and church leader — by Michael C. Watson.

Isham D. Scott, 1841-1923, Company L, 6 KY Cavalry, Civil War — by Murrell Burton.

John Degary Lowe, Sr., 1865-1932, old-time ‘drummer’ and civic leader — by Richard Phelps.

Please gather at the Adair County Public Library, 307 Greensburg Street, Columbia, Kentucky, by 5 p.m. From there, the group will walk to the cemetery for the presentations. If unable to walk this distance, participants are welcome to park at the cemetery.

After the program, participants can gather once again at the library for light refreshments and conversation with the presenters.

For more information, contanct the Adair County Public Library at 270-384-2472.