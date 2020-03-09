Simpson County man and woman arrested for drug charges

While patrolling in the White City neighborhood of town Sunday afternoon, Columbia Police officers observed a male and female who appeared to be under the influence standing outside a vehicle near the corner of West Barbee and Alexander Street.

Upon making contact and confirming subjects were under the influence, they were placed into custody and found to have narcotics on their person.

Derek Steven Philpot, 37, of Franklin has been charged public intoxication as well as possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony.

Samantha Philpot, 32, also of Franklin was charged with public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanors.

Samantha Philpot was additionally charged with promoting contraband 1st degree, a class D felony when after being booked into Adair County Regional Jail it was found she was concealing a number of pills within her sock.

Officer Evan Burton and Jordan Dean were the arresting officers.