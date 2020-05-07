Single vehicle accident caused by medical emergency

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident on Hwy. 80 east on Tuesday, May 5.

A preliminary investigation determined that Paul Rooks, 76, of Columbia was traveling westbound in a 2004 Mitsubishi when he had a medical emergency causing him to be unable to control his vehicle.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck a earth embankment. Rooks was transported by Adair County EMS to T.J. Health Columbia for his injuries.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Adair County EMS and Adair County Fire Department.

Deputy Derek Padgett was the investigating officer.