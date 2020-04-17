Six Football LWC Student-Athletes earn NFF Hampshire Honor Society Membership

Top row (from left): Lou Bunning, Clay Chasteen and Robert Cox. Bottom row (from left): HT Fountain, JT Lyon, and Payton Veraldi. They are among 70 NAIA football student-athletes selected for the honor.

COLUMBIA, Ky. – Six Lindsey Wilson football student-athletes have been selected to the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society Membership, NFF officials announced on Thursday.

Lou Bunning, Clay Chasteen, Robert Cox, HT Fountain, JT Lyon, and Payton Veraldi are among 70 NAIA football student-athletes selected for the honor.

The six honorees are the most in Lindsey Wilson football history — besting five selections last season. Twenty-one Lindsey Wilson football student-athletes have earned the honor in the program’s history.

The honor is reserved for student-athletes who are starters or significant contributors in their last year of eligibility with a cumulative 3.2 grade point average. The student-athletes must meet all requirements of progress towards their degree.

NFF officials announced 1,465 student-athletes from 369 schools qualified for membership in the society’s 14th year.

The Hampshire Foundation is the charitable arm of The Hampshire Companies. Hampshire is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.