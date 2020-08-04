Six newly reported coronavirus cases in Adair on Monday

Monday, Aug. 3, 2020

From the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Deaths: We are pleased to report no new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 40 deaths resulting in a 3.4% mortality rate among known cases.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 12 cases in the hospital. We have had a total of 114 hospitalizations resulting in a 9.8% hospitalization rate among known cases. The latest state data shows that 64% of ICU beds and 24% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Released (Recovered) Cases: We released 31 cases today from isolation (recovered). Released cases include: Adair: 3; Casey: 8; Clinton: 1; Cumberland: 2; McCreary: 2; Pulaski: 10; Russell: 2; and, Wayne: 3. In all, we have released 72.6% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 1,165 cases since the onset of the outbreak.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 279 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. Of those active cases, 41 are asymptomatic.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 42 today: Adair: 6; Casey: 6; Clinton: 1; Cumberland: 2; Green: 1; McCreary: 2; Pulaski: 13; Russell: 4; Taylor: 4; and, Wayne: 3. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.03. This means our total case count is projected to double every 23.44 days. The new cases include:

Adair: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 13-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 71-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 37-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 83-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 72-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 41-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 52-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 14-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 44-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 34-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 83-year-old male who is self-isolated, missing info

Pulaski: A 23-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 42-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 56-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 22-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 23-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 42-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 65-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 70-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 5-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 4 months-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 42-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 76-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 79-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Wayne: A 5-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Wayne: A 64-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

This was our third highest days of new cases since the onset of the outbreak. Our hospitalizations have returned to twelve. After several days of significant facial covering compliance, it seems several businesses and citizens are once again becoming complacent. Our citizens can be our biggest asset in slowing the spread of this disease. Please don’t forget the guidance. Everyone should continue to wear their face coverings, avoid crowds as much as possible, social distance, wash their hands frequently, increase sanitation, and avoid the touching of their faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 1,165 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 30,668 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of 08/03/20 (this includes 30,508 statewide plus 160 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.

