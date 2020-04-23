Sixth Adair Resident Dies From Coronavirus

Total Represents Five Nursing Home Residents, One Employee

Adair County has one new positive case of the coronavirus and one additional death today. The new case and the death are residents of Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor, according to the Adair County Fiscal Court.

That brings the total number of cases in Adair County to 65, with six being released and six deaths. There are currently 53 active cases, 38 are in isolation at home or Summit Manor and 15 are in area hospitals.

Of the total cases, 53 are residents of Summit Manor, nine are employees and one is the spouse of a nursing home employee. Only two cases are not directly related to Summit Manor.

LCDHD UPDATE:

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) at the current time has experienced 148 Positive/Presumptive Positive cases in our 10-county district. Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. LCDHD is working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with them.

We experienced two new cases today. Sadly, we also experienced a death in Adair County.

Thursday, April 23, 2020