Smith arrested for felony assault

April Smith of Columbia was arrested Monday morning after she left the scene of an accident, and has been charged with assault, first degree, a class B felony.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department responded to T.J. Samson Columbia before 2 a.m. Monday morning after receiving a call that a male subject had been struck by a vehicle on Willis Street.

Officers learned from the victim he and a female driver (Smith) had gotten into an argument while in the vehicle together. He exited the vehicle and began walking away when the female struck the male and drove away. The victim was brought to T.J. Samson.

Officers made contact with Smith, 41, on Edna Drive, and she was taken into custody without incident. The vehicle was also located and had visible cosmetic damage.

Officer Kevin Atwood was the arresting officer, and was assisted by officer Josh Durbin and deputy Justin Cross.