Smith arrested on numerous charges

George Smith of Campbellsville was arrested on drug charges in Columbia Wednesday night after he was pulled over by police.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Burkesville Street regarding a possible shoplifting incident. When officers approached the vehicle, the passenger door opened, and a male subject appeared to be concealing something.

The passenger was removed from the vehicle and was observed trying to pass off a pipe to the vehicle operator. The contents in the pipe were consistent with crack cocaine.

Smith, 57, has been charged with theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, cocaine; and tampering with physical evidence. Officers also recovered $439 of stolen merchandise.

Officer Justin Cross was the arresting Officer. He was assisted on the scene by Sgt. Drew Conn.