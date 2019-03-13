Snake Creek bridge is still closed

Adair County Judge Executive Gale Cowan would like to remind the residents of Adair County that the Snake Creek Road is still closed to through traffic due to water still being across the Snake Creek Road bridge. Signs have been posted on multiple occasions and are being taken down repeatedly. Cowan is asking that people please leave the barricade signs in place for the protection and safety of our citizens. This is not only causing a danger to our citizens, but also costing the tax payers of Adair County in overtime pay when our road department is being called out all hours of the night to put the signs back up. This picture was taken at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. The public will be notified as soon as the bridge is safe to cross.

