Sneed tabbed to take over ACMS program

Mike Sneed is coming back home. The long-time veteran basketball coach, with more than 30 years on the sidelines, has been tabbed to take over the boys’ basketball program at Adair County Middle School.

“I just really enjoy coaching,” said Sneed before a recent practice. “I have been blessed to have something (coaching spots) every year. I enjoy putting in the time and working for the kids, working to get them better. I really enjoy it.”

This is Sneed’s second time as coach of the ACMS Indians. Former coach Jerald Bryant is now the head girls’ coach at Adair County High School.

“This is home to me,” said Sneed. “I have coached the parents of many of these kids and it is great to be back. I really like this team.”

Over the last two years, Sneed served as an assistant coach for former girls’ coach Andrew Reliford at the high school. He’s also had coaching stints at Greensburg, Campbellsville and Bethlehem.

Adair County will open its season Friday when the Indians host Cumberland County. The first game is slated to begin at 5 p.m. CST.

“I hope our team will be very sound fundamentally this season,” Sneed said. “Passing the ball well will be a big part of what we do, but we will also play defense and we will rebound well. I think people will enjoy watching us.

“We are going to do passing drills, dribbling drills. We’re going to always work on just knowing the game. That is so important. We’re going to work on fundamentals every day.”

Sneed said the Indians’ goal is, and always will be, to have a winning season and regularly compete for the conference championship.

Sneed will be assisted by Robert Brady.