Some Homes Remain Without Power After Severe Weather

More than 400,000 residents in multiple states were without power after severe weather moved through Sunday night and early Monday, including hundreds of homes in Adair County. At 11 a.m. people were still reporting power outages and utility crews were working throughout the county.

Taylor County RECC does not provide a power outage map with other cooperatives, but local emergency services reported damage in the city limits with intense storm damage throughout the southern portion of the county. Crews began cutting trees to remove them from roadways as soon as the storm passed during the early morning hours. Some minor roof and automobile damage was reported and residents on Weed-Keltner Rd. lost several farm buildings.

Emergency Management Director Mike Keltner reported that, as of 3 a.m. Monday, efforts of road crews, fire departments, law enforcement, emergency management and citizens had cleared over 75 trees from roadways. The work continued on throughout the morning as well.

Electric providers were working this morning making repairs but due to the multiple trees blocking some access and the number of damaged areas, it is taking an undetermined time for restoration, Keltner said.

Many phone lines were also down, including non-emergency lines at 911 and city and county offices. Some are still down but 911 is back operational.

911 requests if you are having a power outage to attempt to contact the electric company. Many callers were getting busy signals but they are urged to wait and try again.

Using Portable Generators

Many in the public will choose to use portable generators should their power go out. When the storm passes, they will also use them to power pumps, sump systems, and other means of removing water from premises. Although portable generators are life-saving tools in times of emergency — if used improperly — they can also be deadly. Year after year, people suffer carbon monoxide poisoning due to improper usage of portable generators. Information and preparedness can help prevent tragedy.

The Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association urges people to consider how vital it is for owners to develop a plan before they use their portable generator.

According to PGMA, the only safe place to use a portable generator is outside and far from any occupied dwelling. This requires planning for the distance and having the right amount of extension cords to bring power to a dwelling space.

For more tips, go to https://www.takeyourgeneratoroutside.com/safety-resources/severe-weather-preparedness/