Some sports teams begin conditioning

Coaches were notified by KHSAA on Monday that golf, football and volleyball team members could start conditioning at this time said Superintendent Dr. Pamela Stephens.

Winter and spring sports athletes cannot condition, and Stephens said that puts fewer people using the weight rooms and other common areas and reduces the risk of contracting COVID-19.

If someone on a fall sports team were to test positive for the virus, the health department requires that anyone who was within six feet from that person for 10 or more minutes will be asked to self-quarantine, Stephens said.

The Kentucky Music Educators Association Marching Band Council voted last Thursday 11 to 1 in agreement with the KMEA Marching Band Committee to cancel the 2020 State Marching Band Championship, which includes regionals and semifinals.

Status of small statewide contests is a local call and Adair County Marching Band Director Tom Case said that everything is still up in the air on whether these competitions, including Adair County’s Mark Twain Exhibition, will take place.

Case said they definitely still plan to have a marching band this fall if students are in school. As to whether it will be a competitive band or a performance band is still unknown.

If competitions are taking place and students are in school, they will see what students would like to do and will try their best to follow their wishes.

Case added that there has still only been one band student to have COVID-19 and that all other band students and staff working with the band have tested negative.

The band plans to resume band camp next week following safety guidelines for indoor and outdoor activity. Bell covers for the bells of instruments are being used, as well.

By Anna Buckman

Assistant Editor

anna@adairvoice.com