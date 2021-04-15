Somerset man injured in accident on Burkesville Street

April 15, 2021

Kelly Wilson, of Somerset, was injured Thursday afternoon when the vehicle he was driving was hit by another car on Burkesville Street in Columbia.

Columbia Police officers responded to a two-vehicle collision with injury.

The accident occurred when a blue Chevy pickup, operated by Corey Tucker, 33, of Columbia, lost its left front wheel while traveling south on Burkesville Street. As a result, he collided with Wilson, 44, who was driving a Honda Ridgeline. The Columbia Fire Department responded to the scene with Adair EMS. Wilson was extracted from the vehicle and transported to TJ Samson Columbia. CPD officer Drew Conn investigated the collision. He was assisted by multiple officers with the Columbia Police Department and Adair Sheriff’s Office.