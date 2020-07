AGENDA

ADAIR COUNTY FISCAL COURT

SPECIAL CALLED MEETING

JULY 30, 2020 @ 3:30 P.M.

ADAIR COUNTY ANNEX BASEMENT

424 PUBLIC SQUARE, COLUMBIA, KENTUCKY 42728

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRAYER

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

2. RESCENDING EMERGENCY BUDGET AMENDMENT

3. SECOND READING OF THE BUDGET AMENDMENT

4. LINE TO LINE TRANSFERS

5. ADJOURN

This meeting is open to the public.

PER GOVERNOR BEASHEAR’S “EMERGENCY EXECUTIVE ORDER” MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED