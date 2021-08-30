Special elections set for Nov. 2

Frankfort – Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that special elections, including the one to replace Rep. John “Bam” Carney, will be held on Nov. 2 to fill three vacancies in the General Assembly.

Per writs of election issued today by Governor Andy Beshear, voters will choose new state representatives and a new state senator as follows:

51st House District: seat vacated by death of Rep. John “Bam” Carney, representing Adair and Taylor counties.

89th House District: seat vacated by resignation of Rep. Robert Goforth, representing Jackson County, and parts of Laurel and Madison counties.

22nd Senate District: seat vacated by death of Sen. Tom Buford, representing Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer and Washington counties, and part of Fayette County.

Writ of Election: Fifty-First House District.pdf

Writ of Election: Eighty-Ninth House District.pdf

Writ of Election: Twenty-Second Senate District.pdf