Sports Calendar for week beginning April 14

Thursday, April 14

ACHS Track at Barren Co. TBA

ACHS Tennis Washington Co. 3 p.m.

ACHS Baseball at Campbellsville 5 p.m.

ACMS Baseball Barren Co. 5 p.m.

ACHS Softball Nelson Co. 5:30 p.m.

Friday, April 15

LWC Softball Bethel University 2 p.m.

ACHS Baseball Southwestern 5 p.m.

ACHS Softball at Wayne Co. 5 p.m.

ACMS Baseball at Casey County 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

ACMS Softball at Russell Co. Tournament TBA

ACHS Track at Campbellsville Invitational TBA

LWC Softball Bethel University 12 p.m.

Monday, April 18

ACMS Softball at Clinton Co. Tournament TBA

ACHS Tennis at Metcalfe Co. 4 p.m.

ACHS Softball Marion Co. 5 p.m.

ACMS Baseball Monroe Co. 5 p.m.

ACHS Baseball at Monroe Co. 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19

ACHS Baseball at Taylor Co. 5 p.m.

ACHS Softball Campbellsville 5 p.m.

ACMS Baseball Russell Co. 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20

ACHS Track at Heartland Conference TBA

Thursday, April 21

LWC Softball Bryan College 2 p.m.

ACMS Softball at Southwestern 4:30 p.m.

ACHS Baseball Taylor Co. 5 p.m.

ACMS Baseball at Hart Co. 5 p.m.

ACHS Softball Glasgow 5:30 p.m.