Sports schedule Sept. 22-29

Thursday, Sept. 22

ACMS Girls Basketball Hart Co. 5 p.m.

ACHS Volleyball at Barren Co. 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

LWC Swimming Fall Frenzy TBA

ACHS Volleyball DECA Tournament TBA

ACMS Girls Basketball Cumberland Co. 5 p.m.

ACHS Football Hart Co. 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

LWC Swimming Fall Frenzy TBA

ACHS Band Mark Twain Festival TBA

ACHS Cross Country at Casey Co. TBA

ACHS Volleyball DECA Tournament TBA

LWC Football Campbellsville 6 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 26

ACMS Girls Basketball at Russell Co. 5 p.m.

ACHS Volleyball at Marion Co. 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

ACMS Football at Russell Co. 5 p.m.

ACHS Volleyball at Casey Co. 5:30 p.m.

LWC Volleyball Cumberlands 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

LWC Women’s Soccer Thomas More 5 p.m.

LWC Men’s Soccer Thomas More 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

ACMS Girls Basketball at Campbellsville 5 p.m.

ACHS Volleyball Campbellsville 5 p.m.