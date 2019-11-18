Stanley Lawson, 67, of Columbia, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 5:32 A.M. at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

He was born August 2, 1952 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Ernest M. & Alta Edmonds Lawson. Stanley attended Trinity United Methodist Church, was an Outreach Specials at Lake Cumberland Community Action Agency and an active member of the Patriot Guard Riders. Some of his interests included riding his motorcycle, photography & woodworking. Stanley deeply loved his family and will be remembered as a kind, helpful & loving person who gave everything he had to the people with whom he worked.

Survivors Include:

His Wife – Peggy Burton Lawson of Columbia

Son – Landon Rayburn of Bowling Green

Daughters – Missy Grider & her husband Todd & Dr. Janice M. Coffey all of Columbia

Grandchildren – Neal Rayburn & Paige Grider

Brothers – Larry Joe Lawson of Indianapolis & Jerry Marshall Lawson of Fort Wayne, IN

Sister – Lynette Price of Russell Springs

Several nieces, nephews & other relatives & friends also survive

Funeral Service – Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Bennett & Neal Rayburn officiating

Burial will follow in Haven Hill Cemetery

Casket Bearers – Dustin Harvey, Randy Abernathy, Josh Price, Troy Hancock, Alex Hancock & Larry Rooks

Honorary Casket Bearers – Shad Giles, Ricky White, Ron Stamper & Wesley Melson

Memorials are requested to Relay for Life, Gideon Bibles or to Trinity United Methodist Church Building Fund. These may be left at the funeral home.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com