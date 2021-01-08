State adds over 10,000 Covid-19 cases in two days

FRANKFORT, Ky. – On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth’s second-highest daily report – yesterday’s report was the highest-ever – and the state’s highest positivity rate since May 5.

The Governor has announced 10,653 cases in just two days.

“We are in a dangerous place. It is now clear that we are seeing an escalation related to holiday gatherings. This is not the time to make it harder to react to this virus when it may be surging again,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have to have the tools to fight back.

“Wear your masks all the time when you are indoors and there is anybody else there who is from outside your household. At this point, do it for your own safety. That’s what we need to do to get through these next couple months. Over the last two days, we have vaccinated 32,524 Kentuckians. We are ready to defeat this virus and we need to make sure we protect our people while we do.”

He said Kentuckians can watch his joint State of the Commonwealth and budget address tonight at 7 p.m. EST via his social media channels, where closed captions are also available. For full coverage, Kentuckians can tune to Kentucky Educational Television.

Yesterday, the Governor released a statement on the events that unfolded at the United States Capitol that you can view here.

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 4,911

New deaths today: 37

Positivity rate: 11.9%

Total deaths: 2,843

Currently hospitalized: 1,744

Currently in ICU: 424

Currently on ventilator: 217

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton, Morgan and Boone. Each of these counties reported 150 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 683.