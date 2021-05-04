State cuts vaccine orders as demand falls

As Kentuckians’ demand for coronavirus vaccines slacks off, the state is not ordering as much vaccine as it could, but its full order can be restored at any time, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. As Kentuckians’ demand for coronavirus vaccines slacks off, the state is not ordering as much vaccine as it could, but its full order can be restored at any time, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

“We are not bringing the full amount that’s available to Kentucky into Kentucky because we don’t have enough people that are willing to be vaccinated,” Beshear said at a news conference. “We make sure that we match everybody’s orders with what they can do, and they still have extra on hand.”

Monday’s vaccination number saw a one-time adjustment as the state lined up its numbers with those of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The adjustment added an additional 14,623 Kentuckians who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, adding Kentuckians who were vaccinated in other states and subtracting out-of-staters vaccinated in Kentucky. To accommodate this change, the state created a new vaccine dashboard to make it easier for Kentuckians to keep up with the vaccine data. The dashboard, which will be updated daily, will show how many Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a vaccine, statewide and by county. Data on how many Kentuckians are fully vaccinated is available on the CDC Covid Data Tracker. The state dashboard highlights the top and bottom five counties for percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose. The top five are Woodford, 55%; Franklin, 54%; Fayette, 52%; Scott, 45%; and Jefferson, 44%. The bottom five are Christian and Spencer, 17%; Ballard, 19%; McCreary and Lewis, 20%. The shift to CDC figures and addition of vaccinations administered Sunday brought to 1,848,275 the number of Kentuckians who have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. That means 651,725 more Kentuckians need a first shot to reach 2.5 million, the level at which Beshear said April 13 that he will lift all capacity restrictions from most businesses and activities. As vaccine demand slowed, he made incremental changes and indicated more were possible, and expanded on that Monday. Asked about that, Beshear said as the state gets closer to the goal, he will consider further increasing capacity limits in office-based businesses and private gatherings. Right now, they are at 60%.

He called on unspecified “folks” who are criticizing him and his decisions around the state in “silly season” to spend some of that time encouraging people to get vaccinated, “especially if you’re a part of a demographic that may be hesitant. . . . I don’t care who the message comes from. I just want our people to be safe.”

Beshear said he would like to get more vaccine in health-care providers’ offices, since polls show people want to get vaccinated by their own provider, but that has been difficult because each vial has about 10 doses, and once it is open, it must be used within hours, and doctors’ offices might not have that many willing patients.

Pfizer-BioNTech is shifting from a 10-dose vial to a 15-dose vial. Asked if there has been any discussion about making a one-dose vial, Beshear said state officials had talked with their federal counterparts about that, but it “appears to be going the other way,” sinceis shifting from a 10-dose vial to a 15-dose vial. “It would be incredibly helpful to get a single-dose vial,” Beshear said. “That does not look like that’s going to happen.” Asked about lack of people wearing masks at the Kentucky Derby, Beshear said that needs improvement, but added that “I do think a large percentage of people who were there were vaccinated.” He added, “We’ll watch carefully in what we see afterwards.” Saying it was an outdoor event, which is largely but not completely true, Beshear said that as more information is released about virus spread at such events, the state could relax its outdoor mask mandate even further. Right now, no masks are required at outdoor events with fewer than 1,000 people.

So what does he say to the many Kentuckians who are exhausted by the mask mandate, especially if they have been vaccinated and have to wear one because there are so many hold-outs? He said he asks people to “Just give us a little more time” to get as many people vaccinated as we can and to get through the school year. “We are really, really close, and we’re all tired.”