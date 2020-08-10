State, district officers sworn in at Post 6097

Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
On Saturday, Aug. 8 VFW Post 6097 Columbia was honored to host the installation of the 2020-2021 Dept officers. This was normally held at the State Convention, which had to be cancelled due to COVID-19. The installation included all State Officers as well as many District officers from all parts of the state.
Each comrade that entered the building, Saturday, had their temperature taken and contact info recorded as required by state rules. Mask and social distancing was in order where it was feasible and appropriate.
There were many positive comments about our community, facilities and hospitality from many of these comrades who had never been in Adair County before. The offer was made to the Dept Commander that should the occasion arise again we would be pleased to have them come back to Columbia.