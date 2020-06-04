State Police Post 15 monthly activity report

MONTHLY ACTIVITY REPORT

(June 4, 2020) During the month of May 2020, there were 13 traffic accidents investigated by the State Police working in the Post 15 area in the 11 counties of Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Taylor and Washington.

There were three fatal collisions during the month of May in the Post 15 area.

Darrell Underwood age 56 of Larue Co KY was killed on 05/02/2020 in Marion Co KY.

Janson Sallee age 26 of Casey Co KY was killed on 05/19/2020 in Russell Co KY.

Bruce Martin age 62 of Barren Co KY was killed from a collision that occurred on 05/22/20 in Metcalfe Co KY.

This brings our yearly fatality count to 8 compared with 6 through this same period in 2019.

Statewide fatality count stands at 237 compared with 290 through this same period in 2019.

During the month of May 2020, there were 1054 citations written, 191 courtesy notices written, 470 complaints answered, 103 motorists assisted, 55 criminal cases opened and 279 criminal arrests made.

Trooper Nick Hale

Public Affairs Officer

Post 15, Columbia