Statewide tornado drill set for tomorrow

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

From Mike Keltner, Adair Co Emergency Management Directory



The Statewide Tornado Drill will be conducted Wednesday, March 3 at 9:07 a.m. cst.

The Adair County Outdoor Warning Sirens will be activated at 9:07 a.m. as part of the Statewide Tornado Drill and this will also serve as the monthly siren test.

National Weather Service information:

The Kentucky Weather Preparedness Committee, made up of the WCMs (and acting or assistants) of all the KY-serving WFOs, KYEM, and a few other weather-safety conscious folks, has once again designated this year’s Severe Weather Awareness Week on its traditional dates at the beginning of March.

This year’s Severe Weather Awareness Week is March 1-7 (Monday – Sunday).

The Statewide Tornado Drill will be conducted WEDNESDAY March 3 at 10:07 AM EST (9:07 AM CST)

For the Tornado Drill, we will be using a TEST Tornado Warning VTEC code to activate the Emergency Alert System, except in the counties served by NWS Wilmington OH, per agreement with Cincinnati area broadcasters. The Test code will NOT activate the Wireless Emergency Alert, but some residents may receive alerts or push notifications through certain third party apps.

Participation at the County or local level is encouraged, within prevailing KYEM and/or CDC guidelines. This is a great opportunity to review and practice your tornado safety plan, whether you are at home, school, or your workplace.

The KET call-in show has been cancelled due to COVID and the stretch of relentless winter weather during the middle of February.