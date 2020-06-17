Statewide update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 16, 2020) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday updated Kentuckians on steps the state is taking to address the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“Everybody needs to remember that COVID-19 is still out there, it spreads aggressively and it can be deadly. As part of Team Kentucky we all have to do our part and remember there are three things you can do to help stop the spread of COVID,” the Governor said. “No. 1: Socially distance, wash your hands and wear a mask; that’s critically important. No. 2: Make sure you regularly get tested for COVID-19. We need that all over the commonwealth. And No. 3: If you’re contacted by one of our contact tracers, make sure you talk to them. That’s how you protect yourself and everybody around you. If we can do those three things, we can continue to reopen Kentucky, to do it safely and to protect one another.”

The Governor’s team also offered new information on guidance for public pools and gatherings of up to 50 people.

Case information

As of 4 p.m. June 16, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 12,829 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 203 of which were newly confirmed Tuesday.

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported seven new deaths Tuesday, raising the total to 512 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“We have come so far, we have sacrificed so much, we have shown so much compassion for one another,” the Governor said. “Let’s continue to be good people, because that’s what’s going to defeat the coronavirus.”

The deaths reported Tuesday include a 72-year-old man from Allen County; a 43-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman from Boone County; a 77-year-old woman from Green County; an 80-year-old woman from Hardin County; and two women, ages 74 and 89, from Jefferson County.

At least 3,431 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Updated Guidance on Pools, Larger Gatherings

On Tuesday, Gov. Beshear’s administration offered updated guidance covering public pools and gatherings of up to 50 people.

Census Update

Gov. Beshear reminded Kentuckians of the critical importance of filling out their U.S. Census forms. Those who have not can fill out the Census at my2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020 (English) or 844-468-2020 (Spanish).

