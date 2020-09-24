Stolen vehicle from Adair County found crashed in Chattanooga

Sept. 24, 2020

According to Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence at Oxford Place in The Country Club in reference to a report of a stolen vehicle this morning.

Josh Kemp of Columbia reported his 2016 Nissan Maxima stolen out of his driveway. He also reported that he had property stolen from inside other vehicles in his driveway. The theft occurred during the night or early morning hours of Sept. 24.

Sheriff”s Deputy Derek Padgett entered the vehicle stolen into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and it immediately alerted to a delayed 12 minute hit on the vehicle. At 10:07 a.m. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Chattanooga, Tenn. ran the vehicle’s registration plates.

Padgett made contact with Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office dispatch and learned that Tennessee Highway Patrol including Hamilton County Sheriff Office was involved in multiple accidents 1/4 mile apart on Hwy. 111 South.

During this time it appears Tennessee Highway Patrol was in pursuit with another possibly stolen vehicle, which was a Mercedes Benz. At some point the 2016 Nissan Maxima crashed as units approached it during the pursuit of the Mercedes and flipped numerous times also colliding with trees, causing a complete loss of the vehicle.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Jim Delashlitt investigated the collision with the stolen Maxima from Adair and made contact with Deputy Padgett.

Upon the Hamilton County Sheriff’s investigation the suspect was located at Erlanger North Hospital in Tennessee and was taken into custody.

Gregory D. Freeman 17 of Hamilton County, Tennessee will face charges in Hamilton County and will be extradited back to Kentucky by Adair County Sheriff’s Office where he will face felony auto theft charges.

The investigation is ongoing.