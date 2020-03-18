Stormy weather possible Wednesday and Thursday

According to the National Weather Service in Louisville, areas of Kentucky are in store for an active stretch of weather to end the week as a couple of storm systems will bring rounds of rainfall, strong to severe storm chances, and gusty gradient winds. Each round of showers/storms won’t produce an overly high threat of severe weather, however each round will bring a possibility. Maringal Risks from the Storm Prediction Center have been issued for Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19.

The first threat will be Wednesday afternoon and evening as showers and storms produce a locally heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty wind, and isolated tornado threat.

The next threat will be later Thursday into Thursday night as another storm system moves through the region. Locally heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty winds and an isolated tornado threat will again be possible.

Gusty west winds between 30-40 mph will be possible Friday afternoon behind a strong cold front.

Cold low temperatures at and below freezing through the weekend may be hazardous to an early advancing growing season.

Attached are some graphics highlighting the storms and heavy rainfall threat through the first part of Friday. No conference calls are planned at this time, however we are available to answer any questions if need be.