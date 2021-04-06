Stotts suffers injuries in motorcycle accident

Jacob Stotts of Columbia was injured April 4 in a motorcycle accident on Highway 55 south, near the Glensfork Community.

Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Cross was dispatched to a motorcycle accident at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, Cross found the motorcycle had left the roadway and the rider was ejected.

Further investigation found Stotts was operating a 2000 Kawasaki when he dropped off the shoulder of the highway, struck a tile and lost control of the motorcycle.

He was treated on scene by Adair County EMS, and then airlifted to the University of Louisville for additional treatment.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.