Severe Storms, 4/8/2020 – The Adair County Courthouse Annex basement will be open for temporary storm sheltering tonight throughout the severe storms.

All same household groups or single persons must remain within the social distancing recommendations of 6+ feet between them.

With the size of the annex basement and the typical persons seeking shelter it should pose no problems.

Mike Keltner

Director,

Adair Co. Emergency Management