Student work packets are due April 7

Students and staff are all still working collectively, but at a distance as Adair County schools continue to provide education and meals to its students.

The district announced last Thursday that in order to meet the deadlines given to the district by Kentucky Department of Education and to submit documentation of a child’s work, they are beginning the collection of the work for the first 14 days of non-traditional instruction, which were March 16 through April 3.

Paper copies of work currently in the possession of all Adair County students will be due April 7. Completed packets may be given to a person delivering food or be dropped off at the new drop-off box located outside the central office at 1204 Greensburg St. This drop-off box will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through April 7.

The district asks that the work be returned in the original packets so the student will get credit for their work. In addition, they ask that parents please not take packets directly to schools and do no leave packets in the drop-off box after 3:30 p.m. on the designated days. The drop-off box is not available on weekends.

Some students who take vocational classes had additional work delivered Wednesday, March 25 and that work is also due no later than 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.

Wednesday was the last day that work could be given to a bus driver or staff member riding a bus and all others will need to use the mailbox at 1204 Greensburg St.

Following spring break, which is April 6 – 10, parents or guardians will be able to pick up new packets of work at their child’s school for the week of April 20 – 24.