Students return to face-to-face classes March 22

Adair County Schools Superintendent Dr. Pamela Stephens announced today, Feb. 26, that all students will be able to return to all district school buildings on Monday, March 22.

The hybrid schedule will end March 19. Students and parents may also remain all virtual, if they choose to.

The new schedule will be four days a week face-to-face and Wednesdays will remain virtual for the remainder of the school year for all preschool through 12th grade students.

