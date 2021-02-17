Students, teachers get a snow day Friday!

Classes All Virtual on Thursday

School Superintendent Dr. Pamela Stephens notified families Wednesday afternoon that school will be virtual only on Thursday but everyone will be given a “Snow Day” Friday.

“We know it’s going to snow in the next 24 hours, and we just want you to go out and enjoy yourself, enjoy that snow, make that snowman,” Stephens said in a recorded announcement. “Thank you; stay warm; stay safe. We look forward to seeing everyone back in school and some on virtual on Monday morning.”

Stephens also said teachers and staff will be getting their second round of the COVID-19 vaccination on Friday.