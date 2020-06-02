Sue McGaha, 76, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Mary Lucy Farris Bault, one sister, Alma Gayle Bault and two grandchildren, Josh Piercy and Skylar Lawson Hatcher.
Survivors include:
Two daughters – Kathy Piercy & Vicki (Jeff) Hatcher of Columbia
One son – Darrell McGaha (Julene Hopper) of Columbia
Six grandchildren – Justin Piercy, Nick, Tyler & Autumn McGaha, Blake & Malisha Hatcher
11 Great Grandchildren and a special niece, Crystal Stotts McNear
Funeral service – Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmie D. Cox officiating
Burial in Bearwallow Cemetery
Visitation after 5:00 P.M. Wednesday
At Sue’s request, no flowers are to be sent but a donation to Hosparus would be appreciated and can be left at the funeral home.
The Healthy at Work Guidelines issued by the state will be followed
Casket Bearers: Justin Piercy, Blake Hatcher, Nick McGaha, Tyler McGaha, Terry McGuffin, Darrell McGaha
Honorary: Austin Henderson, Coy Turner, Bobby Coffey
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements