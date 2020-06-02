Sue McGaha, 76, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Mary Lucy Farris Bault, one sister, Alma Gayle Bault and two grandchildren, Josh Piercy and Skylar Lawson Hatcher.

Survivors include:

Two daughters – Kathy Piercy & Vicki (Jeff) Hatcher of Columbia

One son – Darrell McGaha (Julene Hopper) of Columbia

Six grandchildren – Justin Piercy, Nick, Tyler & Autumn McGaha, Blake & Malisha Hatcher

11 Great Grandchildren and a special niece, Crystal Stotts McNear

Funeral service – Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmie D. Cox officiating

Burial in Bearwallow Cemetery

Visitation after 5:00 P.M. Wednesday

At Sue’s request, no flowers are to be sent but a donation to Hosparus would be appreciated and can be left at the funeral home.

The Healthy at Work Guidelines issued by the state will be followed

Casket Bearers: Justin Piercy, Blake Hatcher, Nick McGaha, Tyler McGaha, Terry McGuffin, Darrell McGaha

Honorary: Austin Henderson, Coy Turner, Bobby Coffey

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com