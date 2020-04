Summit Manor confirms loss of beloved staff member positive for COVID-19

Louisville, Ky.- April 14, 2020- It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that Signature HealthCARE of Summit Manor confirms the loss of one of its most valued and dedicated staff members who had tested positive for COVID-19 and passed away Monday.

“Pamela L. Hughes made a tremendous impact at Summit Manor as a Medication Aide and CNA since 1988,” said Steven Cook, Regional Vice President of Signature HealthCARE, Bourbon Trial Region. “Her loyalty and dependability shined as bright as the smile she always had serving our residents. She had an infectious positive attitude. Pam was a mother and had a number of nieces and nephews who she treated like her own children. She gave that same love to our residents and they adored her.”

“Pam dedicated her life to caring for others,” said Margaret Jones, an LPN at Signature HealthCARE of Summit Manor. “Whether it be her patients, co-workers, or family, she strived to help however she could. She faithfully worked at Summit Manor for 32 years, rarely ever calling in sick. We all will fondly remember her beautiful smile and generous nature.”

At Signature HealthCARE of Summit Manor, the care, dedication and relentless commitment of our staff, for every resident, and for each other, comes from a deep calling to put others above themselves, and a compassion that grows from a strong relationship that transforms into a family. Our pledge, as a long-term care facility, is to protect our residents through a courageous spirit that sparks the hearts, loyalty and love of our staff. Their calling as healthcare providers goes beyond a job, and Pam, one of our family, was no exception. All of our staff means the world to us, and this loss is nothing short of devastating for us all. But it also gives us the continued resolve, in Pam’s honor, to remain stronger than ever and fight this viral enemy that changes, and affects all of us, every day.

“Pam will be greatly missed by her family at Summit Manor and the impact that she made on her residents and peers will be forever remembered,” said Cook.

In this very difficult time, Signature HealthCARE of Summit Manor asks that you keep Pam Hughes’ family in your thoughts and prayers as their loss is the greatest of all. We also ask for your respect and compassion for our residents, staff and facility at this time.

